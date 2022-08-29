Ford Escort Van with a 750 hp Turbo Zetec

Terry Newton and his sixth generation Ford Escort van visited Santa Pod Raceway for the Ultimate Street Car event. While there he set a new personal best with a 9.707 sec quarter-mile at 151.14 mph. The unique van is powered by a turbocharged 2.1 L Zetec inline-four and dogbox transmission. The motor features a A.I. Developments ported ST170 head and turbo camshaft, Enhanced Turbo G42 turbocharger, and runs on methanol. ShiftLightTV reports the engine produces 750+ horsepower.

Source: A.I. Developments FB page and ShiftLightTV