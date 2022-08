Someone sent a 2017 GMC Sierra (GMT902) to Nelson Racing Engines for a big powertrain upgrade. The company built and installed a twin-turbo 10.3 L big-block Chevy V8 capable of 2,500 horsepower. TheDrive reports the drivetrain uses a Rossler Turbo 400 automatic transmission, Gear Vendors overdrive, and custom 9-inch rear end. If that wasn’t wild enough, Nelson Racing Engines is building the owner two of these trucks.

Source: Nelson Racing Engines FB page and TheDrive