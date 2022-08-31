1986 Suzuki Samurai with a 1.9 L TDI

ACME Adapters built this 1986 Suzuki Samurai 4×4 at their company in Portland, Oregon. In the engine bay sits a 1.9 L TDI (AHU) turbodiesel inline-four from a 1998 VW Jetta. ACME Adapters swapped the motor using their mounts and adapter plate. A rebuilt Samurai manual transmission with their Atomic clutch sends power through a rebuilt 1.41:1 transfer case to rebuilt axles with locking diffs and 3.73 gears. The Samurai rides on long travel shocks and a set of BF Goodrich Mud 33×12.5-inch tires.

Source: ACME Adapters