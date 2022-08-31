For Sale: BMW E82 Drift Car with a Turbo M54 Inline-Six

Kamil Złotko Sikora is selling his BMW E82 drift car in Poland for €35,000. Under the hood sits a turbocharged M54B30 inline-six making 524 hp and 660 Nm of torque on E85 fuel and 0.9 bar (13 psi) of boost. The motor features a TurboWorks PRO GTX3582R turbocharger, Siemens DEKA 850 cc injectors, 50 mm wastegate, K64 Performance lower compression gasket kit, and Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. A ZF manual transmission sends power to a rear diff with 335d axles. The car rides on a FAT angle kit, ISC Drift coilovers, and E92 335D rear suspension. For a full specs please view the listing or bottom of article.
Full Specs: (copied from listing)
Engine:
- M54B30 power 524hp 660NM boost 0.9b (E85)
- Decompression full set K64 Performance (STAINLESS STEEL DECOMPRESSION SET PLATE 2mm + 1 x head gasket )
- ARP head studs M10
- Engine programmed in Turbo Lamik on Emu Black
- ALS (anti lag system)
- Turbo TurboWorks PRO GTX3582R DBB CNC V-Band
- Westgate 50mm
- Intercooler 550x350x76mm.
- FMIC silicones.
- FMIC PRO oil cooler 240x140x40
Drive system:
- Gearbox original ZF 5b
- Dual clutch 240mm
- Stronger drive shaft.
- Big axle shafts from 335d
Fuel system:
- Fuel safe tank 30L integrated with swirlpot.
- Fuel pump AEM 50-1009.
- Injectors Siemens DEKA 850ccm.
- PTFE fuel Flex AN6 PTFE hose
- Flex fuel sensor (Pb98 or E85 fuel)
Elektronic:
- ECUMASTER EMU BLACK.
- Ecumaster Sensor FlexFuel
- Ecumaster MAC valve
- Socket 12V 1xUSB 4,2A ith voltage monitor.
- New Auto Gauge: water temp, oil temp, oil pressure.
- FIA main power switch (can be deactivated from outside the vehicle).
- Engine starter.
Front suspension:
- Lock kit: FAT (Funo Auto Tuning).
- Shock absorbers: ISC Drift with 32-level hardness adjustment.
- Steering gear orginal e92.
Rear suspension:
- Complete from BMW e92 335D
- Shock absorbers: ISC drift with 32-level hardness adjustment.
- Brake discs 336x22mm ventilated.
- Adjustable swingarms on reinforced unibals SWAGier Custom Parts
Body:
- Wide body Royal Motosport.
- Doors, hood, boot lid, fenders, bumpers, spoiler made of fiberglass.
- Everything is painted in a dust-free paint chamber.
- 3mm smoked polycarbonate windows (doors, side windows, rear window).
Interior:
- Driver’s / passenger seat: Mirco GT FIA (homologation valid until 2027).
- Driver’s / passenger seatbelts: 6-point FIA RRS (homologation valid until 2027).
- Fire extinguishing system: RRS 6 points FIA (homologation valid until 2023).
- New Auto gauge: water temp, oil temp, oil pressure.
- FIA main power switch (can be deactivated from outside the vehicle).
- Ultrashifter Swagier Custom Parts.
- Hydraulic Handbrake: Swagier Custom Parts.
- Nascar safety rollcage FIA certyficat.
- Firewall
- New electric line.
Cooling system:
- Aluminum water cooler 638x375x50mm transferred to the trunk.
- 2 x Fan Spal 380mm on aluminum housing.
- Water pipes stainless steel under the car.
- Additional water pump.
Chassis:
- Washed, cleaned, removed all corrosion centers, painted black.
- All brake lines are new in copper.
Wheels:
- Front: Japan Racing JR3 18×8,5 ET25 Federal 595 Rs-Pro 225/40/18
- Rear: Japan Racing JR3 18×9,5 ET20 Westlake RS 265/35/18
Source: Kamil Złotko Sikora FB page via Piotr