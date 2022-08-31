For Sale: BMW E82 Drift Car with a Turbo M54 Inline-Six

Kamil Złotko Sikora is selling his BMW E82 drift car in Poland for €35,000. Under the hood sits a turbocharged M54B30 inline-six making 524 hp and 660 Nm of torque on E85 fuel and 0.9 bar (13 psi) of boost. The motor features a TurboWorks PRO GTX3582R turbocharger, Siemens DEKA 850 cc injectors, 50 mm wastegate, K64 Performance lower compression gasket kit, and Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. A ZF manual transmission sends power to a rear diff with 335d axles. The car rides on a FAT angle kit, ISC Drift coilovers, and E92 335D rear suspension. For a full specs please view the listing or bottom of article.

Full Specs: (copied from listing)

Engine:

M54B30 power 524hp 660NM boost 0.9b (E85)

Decompression full set K64 Performance (STAINLESS STEEL DECOMPRESSION SET PLATE 2mm + 1 x head gasket )

ARP head studs M10

Engine programmed in Turbo Lamik on Emu Black

ALS (anti lag system)

Turbo TurboWorks PRO GTX3582R DBB CNC V-Band

Westgate 50mm

Intercooler 550x350x76mm.

FMIC silicones.

FMIC PRO oil cooler 240x140x40

Drive system:

Gearbox original ZF 5b

Dual clutch 240mm

Stronger drive shaft.

Big axle shafts from 335d

Fuel system:

Fuel safe tank 30L integrated with swirlpot.

Fuel pump AEM 50-1009.

Injectors Siemens DEKA 850ccm.

PTFE fuel Flex AN6 PTFE hose

Flex fuel sensor (Pb98 or E85 fuel)

Elektronic:

ECUMASTER EMU BLACK.

Ecumaster Sensor FlexFuel

Ecumaster MAC valve

Socket 12V 1xUSB 4,2A ith voltage monitor.

New Auto Gauge: water temp, oil temp, oil pressure.

FIA main power switch (can be deactivated from outside the vehicle).

Engine starter.

Front suspension:

Lock kit: FAT (Funo Auto Tuning).

Shock absorbers: ISC Drift with 32-level hardness adjustment.

Steering gear orginal e92.

Rear suspension:

Complete from BMW e92 335D

Shock absorbers: ISC drift with 32-level hardness adjustment.

Brake discs 336x22mm ventilated.

Adjustable swingarms on reinforced unibals SWAGier Custom Parts

Body:

Wide body Royal Motosport.

Doors, hood, boot lid, fenders, bumpers, spoiler made of fiberglass.

Everything is painted in a dust-free paint chamber.

3mm smoked polycarbonate windows (doors, side windows, rear window).

Interior:

Driver’s / passenger seat: Mirco GT FIA (homologation valid until 2027).

Driver’s / passenger seatbelts: 6-point FIA RRS (homologation valid until 2027).

Fire extinguishing system: RRS 6 points FIA (homologation valid until 2023).

New Auto gauge: water temp, oil temp, oil pressure.

FIA main power switch (can be deactivated from outside the vehicle).

Ultrashifter Swagier Custom Parts.

Hydraulic Handbrake: Swagier Custom Parts.

Nascar safety rollcage FIA certyficat.

Firewall

New electric line.

Cooling system:

Aluminum water cooler 638x375x50mm transferred to the trunk.

2 x Fan Spal 380mm on aluminum housing.

Water pipes stainless steel under the car.

Additional water pump.

Chassis:

Washed, cleaned, removed all corrosion centers, painted black.

All brake lines are new in copper.

Wheels:

Front: Japan Racing JR3 18×8,5 ET25 Federal 595 Rs-Pro 225/40/18

Rear: Japan Racing JR3 18×9,5 ET20 Westlake RS 265/35/18

Source: Kamil Złotko Sikora FB page via Piotr