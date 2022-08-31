Skip to content

For Sale: BMW E82 Drift Car with a Turbo M54 Inline-Six

BMW E82 Drift Car with a Turbo M54 Inline-Six

Kamil Złotko Sikora is selling his BMW E82 drift car in Poland for €35,000. Under the hood sits a turbocharged M54B30 inline-six making 524 hp and 660 Nm of torque on E85 fuel and 0.9 bar (13 psi) of boost. The motor features a TurboWorks PRO GTX3582R turbocharger, Siemens DEKA 850 cc injectors, 50 mm wastegate, K64 Performance lower compression gasket kit, and Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. A ZF manual transmission sends power to a rear diff with 335d axles. The car rides on a FAT angle kit, ISC Drift coilovers, and E92 335D rear suspension. For a full specs please view the listing or bottom of article.

Full Specs: (copied from listing)
Engine:

  • M54B30 power 524hp 660NM boost 0.9b (E85)
  • Decompression full set K64 Performance (STAINLESS STEEL DECOMPRESSION SET PLATE 2mm + 1 x head gasket )
  • ARP head studs M10
  • Engine programmed in Turbo Lamik on Emu Black
  • ALS (anti lag system)
  • Turbo TurboWorks PRO GTX3582R DBB CNC V-Band
  • Westgate 50mm
  • Intercooler 550x350x76mm.
  • FMIC silicones.
  • FMIC PRO oil cooler 240x140x40

Drive system:

  • Gearbox original ZF 5b
  • Dual clutch 240mm
  • Stronger drive shaft.
  • Big axle shafts from 335d

Fuel system:

  • Fuel safe tank 30L integrated with swirlpot.
  • Fuel pump AEM 50-1009.
  • Injectors Siemens DEKA 850ccm.
  • PTFE fuel Flex AN6 PTFE hose
  • Flex fuel sensor (Pb98 or E85 fuel)

Elektronic:

  • ECUMASTER EMU BLACK.
  • Ecumaster Sensor FlexFuel
  • Ecumaster MAC valve
  • Socket 12V 1xUSB 4,2A ith voltage monitor.
  • New Auto Gauge: water temp, oil temp, oil pressure.
  • FIA main power switch (can be deactivated from outside the vehicle).
  • Engine starter.

Front suspension:

  • Lock kit: FAT (Funo Auto Tuning).
  • Shock absorbers: ISC Drift with 32-level hardness adjustment.
  • Steering gear orginal e92.

Rear suspension:

  • Complete from BMW e92 335D
  • Shock absorbers: ISC drift with 32-level hardness adjustment.
  • Brake discs 336x22mm ventilated.
  • Adjustable swingarms on reinforced unibals SWAGier Custom Parts

Body:

  • Wide body Royal Motosport.
  • Doors, hood, boot lid, fenders, bumpers, spoiler made of fiberglass.
  • Everything is painted in a dust-free paint chamber.
  • 3mm smoked polycarbonate windows (doors, side windows, rear window).

Interior:

  • Driver’s / passenger seat: Mirco GT FIA (homologation valid until 2027).
  • Driver’s / passenger seatbelts: 6-point FIA RRS (homologation valid until 2027).
  • Fire extinguishing system: RRS 6 points FIA (homologation valid until 2023).
  • New Auto gauge: water temp, oil temp, oil pressure.
  • FIA main power switch (can be deactivated from outside the vehicle).
  • Ultrashifter Swagier Custom Parts.
  • Hydraulic Handbrake: Swagier Custom Parts.
  • Nascar safety rollcage FIA certyficat.
  • Firewall
  • New electric line.

Cooling system:

  • Aluminum water cooler 638x375x50mm transferred to the trunk.
  • 2 x Fan Spal 380mm on aluminum housing.
  • Water pipes stainless steel under the car.
  • Additional water pump.

Chassis:

  • Washed, cleaned, removed all corrosion centers, painted black.
  • All brake lines are new in copper.

Wheels:

  • Front: Japan Racing JR3 18×8,5 ET25 Federal 595 Rs-Pro 225/40/18
  • Rear: Japan Racing JR3 18×9,5 ET20 Westlake RS 265/35/18

Source: Kamil Złotko Sikora FB page via Piotr

