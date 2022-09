That Racing Channel tasked Jay Meagher at Real Street Performance with building a new engine for their AWD Acura RSX. It starts with a Darton sleeved K24A2 block and a Brian Crower 92 mm crankshaft to reduce the displacement just under 2.2 liters. Jay also chose Brian Crower H-beam rods, JE Ultra pistons, Drag Cartel 3.2 camshafts, and Supertech valves and springs. The built engine will be capable of 800-900 horsepower. Watch Jay build the engine in the video below.

Source: That Racing Channel