Custom Motorcycle with a Flathead V8

This motorcycle was built using a custom duplex cradle frame and 1979 Honda CB750K telescopic fork, front wheel, and disc brake. It is powered by a 1940 136 ci Ford Flathead V8 with Edelbrock aluminum heads, custom aluminum radiator, two-barrel carburetor, and electric fuel pump. Behind the motor sits a 1959 BSA four-speed transmission with a 1950 Farmall Club tractor clutch and Howe Racing Muncie hydraulic throwout bearing. Read more about the motorcycle on Bring a Trailer where it sold for $25,000.

Source: Bring a Trailer

