Vidar Jødahl and his amazing BMW E30 M3 gave Misha Charoudin an amazing tour of Nürburgring. Vidar’s E30 is powered by a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six capable of 1300+ horsepower to the wheels. Backing that power is a Sellholm MPG sequential gearbox and E34 M5 rear end. Unfortunately an issue with the car ended the lap early. You can watch more videos of E30 racing on Vidar’s channel including a Nürburgring BTG lap of 7:26.

Source: Misha Charoudin via BMW Blog