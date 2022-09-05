BMW E30 M3 with a S85 V10

Bill Hamilton purchased a BMW E30 M3 (US-spec) from New Zealand that had already been converted to right-hand drive. Out came the 2.3 L S14 inline-four and in went a S85 V10 on custom mounts. The motor features a PPM 5.8 L stroker kit featuring an 84 mm stroke billet crank, forged pistons, and forged H-beam rods. It also uses ported heads, Schrick camshafts, and Dinan valve springs. The combo is good for 496 horsepower to the wheels. Behind the V10 sits a E90 M3 six-speed manual transmission sending power through a custom driveshaft to a E30 rear end with a Quaife LSD. The E30 weighs 1400 kg (3086 lb) with a full tank of fuel and has a 56/44 bias. It stops thanks to PPM six-piston calipers with 335 mm rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 330 mm rotors in back. Read more about Bill’s E30 in Drive-My’s article.

Source: Fullboost and Drive-My via Road&Track