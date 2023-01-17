1961 Morris Minor with a Chevy V6

Mcgee’s Custom Minis built this 1961 Morris Minor at their company in Pennsylvania from a body shell. In the engine bay now sits a 3.4 L V6 from a 1995 Camaro. These engines produce 160 hp (119 kW) and 200 lb-ft (271 Nm) in factory spec however it is making slightly more with headers and custom 2.5-inch exhaust. A 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission sends power to a narrowed Ford 8.8-inch rear end. Everything sits on a 1986 Toyota truck frame. The front features drop spindles and Toyota disc brakes.

