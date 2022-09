This 1970 Mercedes 280 SL (W113) originally came with a 2.8 L M130 inline-six. It is now powered by a 302 ci Ford V8 and Tremec T5 five-speed manual transmission. The V8 features a mild camshaft, Edelbrock heads and intake manifold, and BBK exhaust headers. The car rides on a custom K-member with billet aluminum upper and lower control arms and Aldan coilovers. A set of 1992 Mercedes SL500 wheels cover Wilwood four-piston brakes front and rear.

Source: Lafontaine Classic Cars