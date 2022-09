This 1980 Triumph TR7 convertible originally came with a 2.0 L inline-four. At some point that changed and it is now powered by a 472 ci Cadillac V8. The big-block motor features an upgraded camshaft and produces 400+ hp and 550+ lb-ft of torque. The factory TR7 transmission was also swapped for a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission sending power to a Ford 8.8-inch rear end.

Source: Facebook Marketplace via Daily Turismo