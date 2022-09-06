Jay Leno Drives the P1800 Cyan

Cyan Racing visited Jay Leno’s Garage with their amazing P1800 Cyan. The company puts in 12-15 months of work transforming the car from a Volvo P1800 donor. The body is made from carbon fiber which keeps the weight to 990 kg (2182 lb) (47/53 bias). Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.0 L VEA inline-four based on the engine in a Volvo S60 TC1 race car. The P1800 Cyan’s motor makes 420 horsepower at 7000 rpm and 455 Nm (335 lb-ft) of torque at 6000 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Holinger five-speed transmission with a custom gearset and limited-slip differential.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage