1971 Plymouth GTX-R with a Viper V10

Horsepower Northwest built this custom 1971 Plymouth “GTX-R” at their company in Bremerton, Washington. The project started as a 1971 Plymouth Road Runner with a 383 ci V8. It is now powered by a 8.4 L Viper V10 built by Prefix. It features a custom radiator, Hellcat cold air headlight intakes, and custom side-exit exhaust. The V10 produces 630 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. A Magnum T56 six-speed manual transmission sends power through a 4-inch aluminum driveshaft to a 8.75-inch rear end with a Truetrac LSD and 3.70 gears. Horsepower Northwest reinforced the chassis and added a Reilly MotorSports suspension. A set of Boze custom wheels (18×8, 19×11) cover Bear 14-inch brakes with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston in back. The body is covered in PPG DBC F8 Green paint and House of Kolor clear. The car will be auctioned at Barrett Jackson on October 20-22 at NRG Center in Houston, Texas.

