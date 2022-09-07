Toyota AE86 with a Turbo 2.3L SR20

Clemens Kauderer built his Toyota AE86 to drift. In the engine bay sits a turbocharged 2.3 L SR20 inline-four featuring a stroker crankshaft, forged pistons and rods, P11 VVL head, BorgWarner EFR7670 twin-scroll turbocharger, and 1500 cc injectors. ECU Performance tuned the motor into making 630 hp and 798 Nm of torque on a Haltech NEXUS R5. The drivetrain uses a Hollinger RD6 sequential transmission with a OS Giken twin-disk clutch and 9-inch rear end. The car rides on Wisefab Nissan S14 angle kit with custom KW adjustable coilovers and Work Emotion Kiwami wheels. BC Drift spent three months making the carbon kevlar widebody.

Source: Haltech FB page