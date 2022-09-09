1972 Porsche 914 with a 3.8 L flat-six

Patrick Motorsports transformed this 1972 Porsche 914 into a 916 Tribute at their company in Phoenix, Arizona. In the back sits an air-cooled 3.8 L 964 flat-six producing 330 horsepower. The motor features lightweight CM connecting rods, RS camshafts, twin-plug (2 spark plugs per cylinder), and stainless steel exhaust. Power is routed to the rear wheels through a 915 five-speed manual transaxle from a 911 Carrera with a WEVO tail shift kits. The car rides on a Carrera Sport suspension with Brembo 964 four-piston brakes front and rear covered by Fuch-style 17-inch wheels. Patrick Motorsports installed steel roof and fenders and covered everything in Diamond Silver Metallic paint (L97A).

Source: Patrick Motorsports