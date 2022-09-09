Volvo 740 with a Turbo M62 V8

This 1987 Volvo 740 GL originally came with a 2.3 L B23 inline-four. It is now powered by a turbocharged 4.4 L BMW M62B44 V8 sitting on Andersson Steel & Speed mounts. The motor features H-beam forged rods, custom exhaust manifolds, 6862 turbocharger, Turbosmart 45 mm wastegate, and LS7 throttle body. Fuel is fed through Bosch 1200 cc injectors from a Walbro GST520 pump. The V8 produced 753 hp and 1170 Nm of torque on 1.8 bar (26.1 psi) of boost but now runs at 1.4 bar (20 psi) of boost. The V8 is paired with a Lexus IS 220d manual transmission and Tenaci twin-disc clutch.

Source: Blocket.se and FB Marketplace via Unique Cars for Sale FB page