1985 4Runner with a 1JZ-GTE

This 1985 Toyota 4Runner SR5 originally came with a 2.4 L inline-four and five-speed manual transmission. It is now powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE inline-six featuring a Precision 5862 turbocharger, custom stainless steel exhaust manifold, FID 750 cc injectors, custom intake manifold, Ross Machine Racing throttle body, and Ecumaster ECU. The motor is paired with a R150F five-speed manual transmission from a 1992 4Runner and Trail Gear dual-range transfer case. Power is sent to the front wheels through a factory axle with Yukon locking diff and Longfield axles. The rear axle is a Currie F9 with a Yukon Grizzly locking diff and 35-spline axles. The 4Runner rides on a Trail Gear 3-inch lift with 2006 Tundra calipers with EBC drilled/slotted rotors in front and GM 1 ton calipers with Tundra rotors. A set of Fuel Offroad Trophy wheels (18×9) holds Toyo A/T Open Country tires (35×12.5).

Source: Bring a Trailer