Karol Krupa and his Poland Racing Team Škoda Fabia compete in the Polish Hillclimb Championship. The car was built by Custom Technology with a turbocharged 2.5 L inline-five (DAZA) from an Audi RS3 in a longitudinal layout. Hillclimb Monsters reports the motor produces 660 hp and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque. It sends it through a sequential transmission to a 4WD drivetrain. The 1070 kg (2358 lb) race car rides on a Fabia S2000 suspension.

Source: Custom Technology FB page and Hillclimb Monsters