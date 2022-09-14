Porsche 944 with an Audi 1.8T

Motor Werks Racing built this 1988 Porsche 944 Gulf Tribute at their company in Dawsonville, Georgia. In the engine bay sits a turbocharged 1.8 L Audi inline-four using their swap kit. The motor features JE pistons, forged rods, AEB head, stainless steel exhaust valves, Deka 630 cc injectors, and stainless steel exhaust header. It also uses Motor Werks Racing custom oiling system and a K04 turbocharger with a billet compressor wheel and inconel turbine wheel. The combination produces 315 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque. Behind the motor is a torque tube sending power to a 986 five-speed manual transaxle. The 2350 lb car rides on Leda 12-way adjustable shocks with adjustable sway bars, manual steering, and Wilwood four-piston brakes with drilled rotors. A set of Fikse wheels (17×8.5, 17×10) hold Hoosier R7 tires (245/40, 295/35).

Source: Motor Werks Racing