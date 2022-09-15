Honda S2000 with a LS6 V8

This 2006 Honda S2000 was built by KAB Customs in North Lauderdale, Florida. It is powered by a 5.7 L LS6 V8 making around 420 horsepower. The motor features FiTech intake manifold, 92 mm throttle body, Flying Miata exhaust headers, 36 lb injectors, and FiTech ECU. Behind the V8 sits a T56 six-speed manual transmission with a LS7 clutch and flywheel. A 5-inch aluminum driveshaft sends power to a Ford 8.8-inch rear end with Driveshaft Shop 5.9 axles. The S2000 rides on J’s Racing coilover suspension, upgraded tie rods, and Enkei RPF1 RC wheels (18×9, 18×11) covering J’s Racing big brakes. The body features a Front Fabulous bumper, J’s Racing fenders, Seibon carbon fiber hood, J’s Racing carbon fiber doors, Spoon rear fenders, Spoon rear bumper, Shine hardtop, and Spoon rear diffuser.

Source: KAB Customs FB page and Cars & Bids