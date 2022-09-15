Hamon Motors’ 1490 hp Turbo VR6 Audi S2

Hamon Motors specializes in fabricating and installing custom turbo systems. Their 1994 Audi S2 Coupé Quattro puts their talents on full display.

At the heart of the beast is a turbocharged 3.3 L VR6 built by Hamon Motors. It features JE pistons, Crower connecting rods, and Hamon Motors billet main caps. A ported head sits on top with custom camshafts and a Hamon Motors fabricated intake manifold with Bosch 1700 cc injectors. Bolted to the side of the motor is a custom exhaust manifold by Hamon Motors with a large BorgWarner S400 turbocharger featuring a 82 mm inducer and 1.25 A/R turbine housing.

The motor produces 1,250 horsepower on pump gas or 1490 horsepower on Q16 race fuel and 6% nitromethane. The AWD drivetrain starts with a 02E six-speed transmission using a custom gearset. That is paired with locking differentials in the front and rear.

The car rides on a set of H&R coilovers and 18-inch wheels with Toyo 888 tires (245 mm width). With over 1200 hp, you need big brakes. So up front are Brembo eight-piston calipers with 360 mm rotors and in back are Brembo four-piston calipers with 312 mm rotors.

Inside you find a pair of Porsche GT2 seats flanking a CAE Racing shifter. Behind the OMP steering wheel is a Race Technology DASH2. Everything is protected by a Wiechers Sport roll cage. View more of Hamon Motors’ work on their Facebook page or @hamon_motors