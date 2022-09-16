2004 Land Rover Discovery with a LS2 V8

Les Richmond Automotive is a company in Campbellfield, VIC, Australia that specializes in Land Rover LSx V8 swaps. This 2004 Defender came to the company for an engine swap and a lot more. Under the hood sits a 6.0 L LS2 V8 and 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission. Behind that sits a LT230T transfer case with Ashcroft LSD sending power to axles with Ashcroft locking diffs and 3.75 gear ratio. Les Richmond Automotive moved the front axle forward two inches and the rear axle back three inches to increase the wheelbase to 105 inches. The suspension features White Tiger springs with Bilstein shocks. When off-roading the Defender uses 16×8 wheels with 35×11.5-inch beadlock tires.

Source: Les Richmond Automotive