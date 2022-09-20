1974 Dodge W200 Power Wagon with a 5.9 L Cummins inline-six

This 1974 Dodge W200 Power Wagon is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Costa Mesa, California. The truck is built on a 1996 Dodge Ram 2500 4×4 chassis. It is powered by a 5.9 L Cummins turbodiesel inline-six. The motor features a FASS fuel system, aftermarket radiator, remote oil cooler, and 4-inch exhaust. The drivetrain features a three-speed automatic transmission, dual-range transfer case, and locking diffs. The truck rides on Bilstein shocks, front coil springs, and rear leaf springs. A set of Method 17-inch wheels hold Nexen Roadian MTX 37×12.50″ tires. They body features early-90’s-style grille, headlamps, taillights, and tailgate.

Source: Bring a Trailer