ICON Toyota FJ40 with a 6.2L L92 V8 and Aluminum Body

Jonathan Ward went for a test drive in a “New School” Toyota FJ40 built by his company ICON 4×4 in California. It is powered by a 6.2 L L92 V8 producing 430 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. Behind that sits a Aisin-Warner AX15 five-speed manual transmission and Atlas II two-speed transfer case. Power is sent to a Currie Dana 44 front axle and Currie Dana 60 rear axle both with ARB locking differentials. The FJ40 suspension features Fox Racing 2.5-inch shocks and Eibach springs with a triangulated 4-link rear suspension. It rides on a set of ICON New School aluminum 18-inch wheels covering ICON/Brembo six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in back. The body is made from 5052 H32 aluminum with a new OEM Toyota stamped steel hood all covered in Maya Sun Orange paint.

Source: ICON 4X4 and ICON 4×4 Design