Subaru BRZ with a Supercharged K24

Seth Monteleone built this Subaru BRZ to race. Under the hood sits a supercharged Honda K24 inline-four using a KPower swap kit. That motor features a Rotex C30 supercharger, 4 Piston Racing oil pump, KPower exhaust headers, and Haltech Elite ECU. The combo produces 328 hp and 246 lb-ft of torque. The motor bolts to a BRZ manual transmission thanks to KPower adapter and sends power to a OS Giken LSD. You can see all of Seth’s work in the build thread . Watch him race the car in the videos below.

Source: Seth Monteleone