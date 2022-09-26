1966 Chevelle with a LS3 V8

Classic Car Studio built this 1966 Chevelle at their company in St. Louis, Missouri. The car rides on a Roadster Shop SPEC chassis with Wilwood six-piston disc brakes and Schott Fuel Concave wheels (19×8, 20×12). Under the hood sits a LS3 V8 producing 525 horsepower and 486 lb-ft of torque. It features Ultimate headers, Classic Car Studio custom exhaust, and Holley Terminator X Max ECU. The V8 is paired with a 4L75E four-speed automatic transmission sending power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.55 gears. The interior features Recaro seats, Ididit steering column, Billet Specialties steering wheel with paddle shifters, and Dakota Digital gauges.

Source: Classic Car Studio