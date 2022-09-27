1959 MG MGA with a Honda F20C

This 1959 MG MGA is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Salem, Oregon. It is powered by a 2.0 L Honda F20C inline-four featuring Borla 52 mm velocity stack fuel injection, custom header, and Haltech HT-055055 Platinum ECU. Behind it sits a six-speed manual transmission with a DKN twin-disc clutch. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Merkur 7-inch rear end a with a Quaife LSD and 4.70 gears. The car rides on a Hoyle Racing MGB front subframe, independent rear suspension, and adjustable coilovers. A set of Dayton 16-inch wheels with Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 tires (205/55) cover Hoyle Racing disc brakes front and rear.

Source: Bring a Trailer