EFI Parts’ 1000+ hp Renault 5

EFI Parts built this Renault 5 at their company in Runcorn, UK. The car is powered by a turbocharged F9Q/F4R inline-four featuring a filled F9Q 1.9 L diesel block and F4R 16-valve head. The motor also uses Arias HD pistons, aluminum rods, block girdle, EFI Parts custom camshafts, eight 2200 cc injectors, and Motec M800 ECU. The combo is good for 1000+ horsepower on 3.5 bar (50.7 psi) boost from a GTX4202 turbocharger and methanol fuel. Power is sent through a VW 02M transmission with upgraded internals and custom axles.

Source: EFI Parts FB page