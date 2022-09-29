Darren Kelly Drifting an Aston Martin Vantage GT4 with a Twin-Supercharged V12

Darren Kelly and his The Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage compete in Formula Drift. The car is a former Vantage GT4 IMSA race car converted into a drift car. It is powered by a twin-supercharged 6.8 L V12 capable of 1,000 horsep0ower. It is paired with a six-speed sequential transmission and Winters quick-change rear end. If you enjoy unique engine sounds then you will love this video of Darren competing at Utah Motorsports Campus in Grantsville, Utah for the 7th round of Formula Drift 2022.

Source: Darren Kelly Motorsport