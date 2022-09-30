Skip to content

1967 Barracuda with a 392 ci Hemi V8

  • Barracuda

1967 Barracuda with a 392 ci Hemi V8

This 1967 Plymouth Barracuda is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Waxahachie, Texas. Under the fiberglass hood sits a 392 ci Gen3 Hemi V8 with FAST fuel injection and TTI tubular exhaust manifolds. A SST Silver Sport A41 four-speed automatic transmission with a PCS transmission controller sends power to a Dana 60 rear end and 3.54 gears and Strange Engineering axles. The Barracuda rides on an aftermarket front crossmember, adjustable coilovers, tubular control arms, and power steering rack with subframe connectors. A set of Torq Thrust 17-inch wheels with Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 tires (225/50, 235/50) cover Wilwood front disc brakes and rear drum brakes.

1967 Barracuda with a 392 ci Hemi V8

1967 Barracuda with a 392 ci Hemi V8

1967 Barracuda with a 392 ci Hemi V8

1967 Barracuda with a 392 ci Hemi V8

1967 Barracuda with a 392 ci Hemi V8

1967 Barracuda with a 392 ci Hemi V8

1967 Barracuda with a 392 ci Hemi V8

1967 Barracuda with a 392 ci Hemi V8

1967 Barracuda with a 392 ci Hemi V8

Source: Bring a Trailer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.