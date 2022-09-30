1997 BMW Z3 with a LS1 V8

Brent Gill owns a 1997 BMW Z3 with LS1 V8 making around 450 hp. The engine sits on a set of Vorshlag mounts and features LS6 intake manifold and timing chain, upgraded valve springs, Lunati VooDoo camshaft, TSS pushrods, and 1-7/8-inch headers. Behind the V8 is a T56 six-speed manual transmission with a Vorshlag crossmember and Monster Stage 2 clutch and flywheel. A custom driveshaft sends power to a BMW E30 limited-slip differential and E30 axles. The car rides on Ground Control coilovers, Eibach springs, Bilstein shocks, custom rear control arms, DINAN rear camber kit, Hard Dog roll bar, and Racing Dynamics sway bars. The car stops thanks to a Brembo big brake kit in front. Listen to Zack Klapman from The Smoking Tire test drive the car. View the video description for the car’s full specs.

Source: The Smoking Tire