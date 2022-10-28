1970 Ford F-250 with a Coyote V8

Velocity Restorations built this 1970 Ford F-250 with a 5.0 L Coyote V8 (Gen 2). The motor features custom header, custom stainless steel exhaust, and custom stainless steel fuel tank fabricated by Velocity Restorations. The drivetrain uses an AOD automatic transmission, transfer case, Dana 44 front axle, and Dana 60 rear axle. The truck rides on a Roadster Shop RS4 chassis with 4-bar front and rear suspension, Fox 2.5 Factory Series coilovers, and AGR steering box. The 18-inch wheels hold BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A 33-inch tires and cover Bear 13-inch disc brakes. The blue interior features custom leather and cloth upholstery, Vintage Air AC, Ididit steering column, billet door handles, and Sparc steering wheel.

Source: Velocity Restorations