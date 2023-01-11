Toyota GT86 with a 1.5JZ Inline-Six

Paul Smith owns a Toyota GT86 built for drifting. The car is powered by a turbocharged 1.5JZ inline-six featuring a 2JZ block with Mahle forged pistons and Eagle rods. On top sits a 1JZ head with Brian Crower 264 camshafts, Japspeed intake manifold, ASNU 1000 cc injectors. Other upgrades include a Garrett GT3586 turbocharger, Japspeed stainless steel exhaust, and Syvecs S8 ECU. The motor is paired with a Quaife QBE69G six-speed sequential transmission sending power to a Winters quick-change rear end with GTR axles. The GT86 rides on a Wisefab front and rear suspension with a Nissan S15 steering rack and AST 3-way adjustable coilovers. The Rota MXR (18×9, 18×11) wheels cover Tarox six-piston front brakes and Brembo STI rear brakes.

Source: Paul Smokey Smith FB page Japspeed