This 2010 BMW 118i (E88) is for sale at PROCAR located in Zwolle, Netherlands. The 1620 kg (3571 lb) car is powered by a 4.0 L S65 V8 paired with a E9x M3 six-speed manual transmission and M3 differential. It rides on E92 M3 front and rear subframes with KW DCC coilovers. The car pairs the upgraded powertrain with a Stoptech big brake kit and a set of Michelin Cup 2 tires.

Source: AutoTop.nl and PROCAR