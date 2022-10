This Porsche 914 was converted to electric by Electric Classic Cars in Newtown, UK. The factory flat-four and transaxle has given way to Electric Classic Cars’ custom tubular cradle holding a Tesla small drive unit. The 300 hp electric motor is powered by a 52 kWh battery pack. Half of the batteries were installed in front and the other half in the back. Electric Classic Cars states the car’s weight is close to a 914-6.

Source: Electric Classic Cars FB page