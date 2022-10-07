1965 Corvair with a Mid-Engine Chevy V8

This 1965 Chevrolet Corvair Monza was built to compete in open-road racing and went 207.8 mph at the Silver State Classic Challenge in September 2011. It is powered by a 406 ci Chevy V8 featuring a Dart aluminum block, Brodix heads, JE pistons, Eagle forged rotating assembly, COMP solid roller camshaft, Edelbrock Victor Jr intake manifold, and Holley 850 cfm carburetor. Behind the motor sits a Mendeola S5 five-speed sequential transaxle with straight-cut gears, Centerforce 10.5-inch clutch, and LSD. The car rides on a C4 Corvette front suspension, Aidan adjustable coilovers, C4 Corvette brakes, adjustable front/rear sway bars, and CCW 18-inch wheels. Modifications to the body include custom aluminum front, fiberglass hood, Lexan windows, chopped roof (2.5 inches), and the windshield laid back 10 degrees. The unique car sold on Bring a Trailer for $26,000.

Source: Bring a Trailer via Carscoops