1968 Charger with a 1000 hp Hellephant V8

Jimmie Anderson built a 1968 Charger called “Dumbo” for owner David Stapp. The car is powered by a supercharged 426 ci Hellephant V8 making 1,000 hp and 950 lb-ft of torque sitting on Magnum Force custom mounts. The motor features forged steel crank, forged 4340 steel h-beam rods, forged aluminum pistons, TTi headers, and 3-inch stainless steel exhaust. Behind the motor sits a Bowler Stage II T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission, 3.5-inch aluminum driveshaft, and Strange S60 rear end with 4.10 gears. The Charger rides on a Magnum Force Transformer front suspension and 4-link rear suspension with subframe connectors. On each corner holds a Viking coilover, Wilwood disc brake, and custom Rushforth wheel. The car will be auctioned by Mecum (LOT S136) in Las Vegas on Nov 10-12.

Source: Mecum and Street Muscle via Carscoops