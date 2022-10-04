BMW 118d with a 1000+ hp Diesel Inline-Six

Dragos Stacescu from CompleteCHIP Iasi in Romania built his BMW 118d (E81) to drag race. The car is no longer powered by the factory 2.0 L M47 diesel inline-four. Instead it has a 3.0 L M57D30TU2 turbodiesel inline-six from a BMW 335d (E90) making 1,020 hp and 1,650 Nm (1,216 lb-ft) of torque. Dragos also upgraded the drivetrain with a ZF 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission from a X6 (F16) with a Turbo Lamik controller and an 330d xDrive AWD. Dragos recently set a quarter-mile record at the Drag Race Romania 2022 with a 8.317 sec at 269.18 km/h (167.26 mph).

Source: M5Phenomenon and BMW Blog