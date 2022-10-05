1984 Corolla with a Turbo 1UZ V8

Jason built his 1984 Toyota Corolla with help from his father Pete from PPT Pro Billet in South Africa. In the engine bay sits a Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 with forged pistons and rods, upgraded camshafts, and larger injectors. Sitting in back of the car under the rear bumper is a T76 turbocharger. The combo produces 300 kw (402 hp) with water/methanol injection. The drivetrain uses a four-speed automatic transmission and M75 diff with custom axles. A set of Lenso 17-inch wheels cover Brembo six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes.

Source: Cars.co.za