BMW E30 with a C20XE

This BMW E30 is built to compete in Rallycross. It is powered by a 2.0 L C20XE inline-four with high-compression pistons, H-beam rods, 45 mm individual throttle bodies, and DTA S40 ECU. A six-speed sequential transmission sends power to a Volvo rear end with a LSD. The car rides on a RallySystems coilover suspension with electric power steering. The interior features an Ecumaster digital display, polycarbonate windows, Sparco seat, and roll cage. The car is for sale on Facebook in Tallinn, Estonia for €32,000.

Source: Unique Cars for Sale FB group and RSParts.ee