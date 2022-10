Yung Lee Auto performs a lot of engine swaps at their company in Miri, Sarawak, Malaysia. This Mercedes W124 sedan came to Yung Lee Auto for a different engine. While there they installed a Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 with factory internals and stainless steel exhaust. On top of the motor sits two SC12 roots type superchargers from a Toyota 4A-GZE inline-four. The car also features a five-speed manual transmission and custom e-brake handle with two rear brake calipers.

Source: Yung Lee Auto