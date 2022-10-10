1971 GMC 1500 Truck with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo V8

Shawn Larvick purchased a 1971 GMC 1500 truck with a bent frame. It then went to his company Twisted Speed and Performance in Louisville, Kentucky for head fabricator Stevy Gibson to transform. They they built a new custom tubular chassis to move the power plant behind the cab. It is powered by a twin-turbo 6.0 L V8 making 1062 horsepower. It features an iron block, BTR pistons and rods, Holley Hi-Ram intake, and Terminator X Max ECU. Power is sent to the wheels through a Corvette 4L60E four-speed automatic transaxle.

Source: Holley