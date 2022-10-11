2005 Echo with a Prius Motor

David Van Der Haas built his 2005 Toyota Echo for the track. Motor Trend reports David swapped the factory 1.3 L inline-four with a 1.5 L 1NZ-FXE inline-four from a 2016 Prius. The motor features JUN Auto 264 camshafts, BC valve springs, BMW S1000RR throttle bodies, and Garage4AGE custom exhaust manifold. The motor makes 140+ horsepower to the wheels through a C56 five-speed manual transmission with a Torsen LSD. The car rides on Bilstein springs with Vitz RS front brakes and a set of Rays 14×6-inch wheels with R888R 185/60-14 tires.

Source: roman3s and Reddit