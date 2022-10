GAD Motors and their AWD Mercedes V63 van attended the TTT half-mile event in Germany and went 234.69 km/h (145.82 mph). They built the unique vehicle using a Mercedes V 250 d (W447) that came from the factory with a 2.1 L OM651 inline-four. They swapped that for twin-turbo 4.0 L M177 V8 making 585 hp and 900 Nm (663 lb-ft) of torque. It is paired with a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive.

Source: Turboscheune Test & Tune