2002 Porsche 911 with a 6.0L L76 V8

This 2002 Porsche 911 is for sale on Cars & Bids and located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The car is powered by a 6.0 L L76 V8 from a 2008 Pontiac G8 sitting on Stuttgart Muscle mounts. The motor features LS9 camshaft, LS6 valve springs, LS7 lifters, Improved Racing Corvette baffled oil pan, Melling oil pump, BBK exhaust headers, and E38 ECU. Power is sent through a six-speed manual transaxle with a SPEC Stage 2+ clutch and custom adapter. The car rides on Koni FSD shocks and Wheel Dynamics RS-808 18-inch wheels.

Source: Cars & Bids