1969 Chevy C10 with a Supercharged LT5 V8

Roadster Shop built this 1969 Chevy C10 “Survivor Series” for John Spears at Speartech. The truck is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L LT5 V8 making 755 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque. It features a forged steel crank, forged aluminum pistons, 2.65 L R2650 supercharger, Ultimate headers, and 3-inch stainless steel exhaust. A 10L80 ten-speed automatic transmission sends power to a 9-inch rear end. The truck rides on Roadster Shop’s Standard SPEC chassis with Fox SV adjustable coilovers and Forgeline RS5 wheels (19×10.5, 20×12). It stops thanks to Baer Pro+ six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors in front and Baer SS4 four-piston calipers with 11-inch rotors.

Source: Roadster Shop (build album)