Hagen Beth’s Beth Rennsporttechnik Audi S3 attended the Turboscheune Test & Tune half-mile event in Germany and went 304.65 km/h (189.30 mph). The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.2 L VR6 and DQ500 DGS seven-speed transmission. The motor features forged internals, David Jakob machined head, and Pulsar S480 turbocharger. The combo made 1043 horsepower and 1105 Nm (815 lb-ft) of torque on the dyno.

Source: @beth_rennsporttechnik and Turboscheune Test & Tune