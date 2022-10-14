Toyota Corolla with a Evo X Powertrain

Skip to content

Toyota Corolla with an Evo X powertrain

Dytko Sport built this Toyota Corolla for Jakub Płoński at JP Works in Poland. The project started with an eighth-generation Corolla (E110) hatchback that was stripped down to a bare shell. Inside went a Ireco Motorsport roll cage capable of rally racing and custom rear shocks towers. Underneath they installed the powertrain and suspension from a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X. This means it’s now powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L 4B11T inline-four and eventually an AWD drivetrain.

Source: Dytko Sport FB page

