1953 Chevrolet 3100 Truck with a Supercharged LSA V8

This 1953 Chevrolet 3100 truck is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Kustom Built Cars built the truck with a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8. It is pared with a 6L90E six-speed automatic transmission and narrowed Camaro rear end with a LSD and Moser axles. The truck rides on a Mustang II front clip and 4-link rear suspension with QA1 adjustable coilovers. A set of Coys C-33 18-inch wheels cover disc brakes front and back. The interior features leather upholstery, Dolphin gauges, power windows, and Vintage Air system.

Source: Bring a Trailer