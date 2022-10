Peter Bj√∂rck from BJP Race is back with an update on his Volvoghini project. It’s been almost a year since the last video. To recap he is swapping a 5.0 L V10 from a Lamborghini Gallardo and BMW GS6-45BZ six-speed transmission into his 1975 Volvo 245 wagon. In this update Peter modifies the firewall for cylinder head clearance, installs new engine mounts, works on the coolant system and wiring.

Source: PeterBjorck